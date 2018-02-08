Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Amy Schumer stopped by Ellen on Thursday morning to premiere the trailer for her upcoming film I Feel Pretty, which will hit theaters later this year and stars Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Sasheer Zamata, Aidy Bryant, and Busy Philipps. In it, Schumer plays an average-looking woman named Renee who falls and hits her head in a SoulCycle class, and wakes up thinking she’s got the looks of a supermodel — presumably, eventually learning a valuable lesson that real confidence comes from the inside.

“My character Renee, she kind of has low self esteem,” Schumer told Ellen. “She really wants to be pretty, and just feel all the parts of life that open up to you when you’re just like, gorgeous.” After being instilled with the newfound confidence, Schumer says “things just start happening” for her character. “It’s really sweet movie that I think will make us all feel better,” she said of her film. “It made me feel better to play the role.”

In the trailer, prior to the head injury, Renee tells Ratajkowski’s character that she’s “always wondered what it feel like to be undeniably pretty,” which is something most women can obviously identify with. Williams plays an executive at a modeling agency alongside Naomi Campbell and Lauren Hutton. “Modeling is an option for me, but it’s not who I am,” Renee hilariously tells them, after making the decision to pursue her new path in life.

I Feel Pretty is set to be released on June 29, 2018. Here’s the full trailer: