Amy Schumer Won’t Be Our New ‘Barbie’ After All

03.23.17 2 Comments

It looks like Amy Schumer won’t be next year’s big screen Barbie after all. (Pipe down, trolls.)

Variety reports that a busy schedule has led to Schumer and Sony’s Barbie motion picture parting ways. Based on the statement provided by the Trainwreck actress/comedian, there are no hard feelings over the missed movie opportunity.

“Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts,” she explained. “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

Where this leaves Barbie going forward is a bit of a question mark. Even though Schumer’s brand of comedy isn’t exactly for ages 4 and up, her place as the lead in a PG family film has been the big hook so far. The script has already undergone rewrites with reports also suggesting Schumer would add her writing talents too. With a June 2018 release date eyed (which had Schumer exiting the project), questions remain about how Sony and Mattel will go forward with Barbie. If there’s ever been an opportunity to craft a more daring Barbie movie than expected, this certainly seems like as good a time as any. Maybe Diablo Cody could take another crack at it?

