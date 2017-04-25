Andie MacDowell Is The Positivity We Need In This World Right Now

Getty Image / Tribeca

Have you ever read Andie MacDowell’s Twitter feed? It’s an earnest ray of positivity seeped in the muck that is this world right now. If these tweets weren’t written by Andie MacDowell, there would be at least some hesitation at to the sincerity of these words. Is this irony? What does it all mean? But when it’s Andie MacDowell, we take it at its core meaning. Over MacDowell’s 30-plus year career, when have we ever doubted something she’s said. MacDowell is here to spread positivity, but she is not here to suffer fools.

MacDowell can currently be seen in Russell Harbaugh’s Love After Love, which is playing at the Tribeca Film Festival. She plays Suzanne, the mother of two adult sons (played by Chris O’Dowd and James Adomian) who are all coping with the death of Suzanne’s husband, which happens early in the film. Love After Love is a meditation on grief and how people don’t react the same way.

MacDowell is a delight to interview – a straight shooter who is open to talking about anything. (At one point she started quoting lines from Hudson Hawk and even did the dolphin sound.) To the point that, when reciting her films that play often in heavy cable television rotation, I haphazardly threw out Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, which I immediately wished I could take back. (It was MacDowell’s first role and she infamously had her voice dubbed over by Glenn Close – which is both ludicrous that happened and is a testament to MacDowell because many actors might just give up after an experience like that. But I certainly hadn’t intended to bring up her worst experience as an actor.) Instead of balking, which she’d have every right to do, MacDowell spoke openly and candidly about her experience. (And remembers a prominent film critic who came to her defense.)

MacDowell also spoke about the much more recent experience of seeing Groundhog Day on Broadway. (Spoiler: She loved it.)

Your Twitter account is great. It’s so peaceful and positive.

That’s what I’m working on. That’s my vibe.

Yesterday you tweeted about how peaceful gardening is. My new project has been trying to garden from a New York City windowsill.

Nice. I was driving up the West Side Highway the other day when we were on our way to do a bunch of interviews, and I just remember looking out of my window and I saw all these people out there working together. I just remember staring at all those people working together out in the garden, and it was a sense of peace. Just visually seeing that – just the green and all these people working together.

See, this is just like your Twitter account, only in person.

It was just that moment of capturing. You know, because a lot of times things are going on around us and we don’t even see it. I was so tranquil looking at these people. And I remember going through my head that I’d like to be out there with those people.

I bet they’d say yes.

Those would be my people.

They would not have turned you down.

I could spend the day doing that. I could do that. That’d be nice.

You should just randomly show up at gardens and ask to help.

“I’ll garden with you. Hey, can I garden with you guys?”

When I read that Love After Love was about grief, I assumed there would be big moments of drama, but that is not this character you play.

No, no. I liked that she was a full-bodied woman, because I don’t think that I find very many mature roles where I have so much to do. Because you see her in the beginning she’s sexy, beautiful, and bold. And three marriages, an open marriage. She loves her home and husband.

Which is interesting exposition.

Yes. And openly says to her son that her husband’s good in bed. You know, so she’s like this creature. And then you see her, when she’s in the trenches of taking care of him, she’s in control of everything. Once he’s gone, she’s lost. And that’s when she’s broken. She’s in pain and lost and lonely and sad – and the look on my face. They just had that wan look on my face. It’s not the same woman. It’s a totally different woman. And then having sex with a coworker.

It’s a dramatic change.

We’re gonna go sleep together. Right? In this building. And then there’s a connection. You see them connect. It’s sweet, you see them connect. But she goes off by herself, cleans herself. Cleans herself first. Washes it off. And then is lonely again – off lonely again: Drinking alone, having a drink alone, walking through that whole dance room alone. And it’s not until the end that you see this new person. So it was a different – there are so many characters within the character.

I know you’re doing a lot of television, but I hope you do more movies.

So do I.

When you were in Magic Mike XXL, people were very excited.

I’d be happy if it was on TV, too. There’s great television. I just want complex, interesting characters. That’s all I care about. I don’t care where they are as long as I get to do some things: work with good people and do complex, interesting characters. You’re on my team.

You seemed so in charge in Magic Mike XXL.

I was up against some pretty big forces in that room, but I did try my best.

There were a lot of good-looking men in that room.

Yep.