01.25.17
United Artists

Apocalypse Now is rightly regarded as a cinematic masterpiece, but it’s not even director Francis Ford Coppola’s best movie. That honor belongs to The Godfather or The Godfather II (with The Conversation close behind), both of which — like all the best films — have been turned into video games. The thrill of interacting with the Corleone family didn’t quite translate to Xbox 360 (especially in The Godfather II, which was so bad, EA abandoned plans for The Godfather III), but Coppola wants to try again with Apocalypse Now.

“Forty years ago, I set out to make a personal art picture that could hopefully influence generations of viewers for years to come,” the legendary director wrote in a statement. “Today, I’m joined by new daredevils, a team who wants to make an interactive version of Apocalypse Now, where you are Captain Benjamin Willard amidst the harsh backdrop of the Vietnam War. I’ve been watching video games grow into a meaningful way to tell stories, and I’m excited to explore the possibilities for Apocalypse Now for a new platform and a new generation.” The “daredevils” Coppola speaks of are, according to Mashable, “a team of veteran developers whose combined credits include The Witcher, Gears of War: Judgment, Pillars of Eternity, Wasteland 2, and Torment: Tides of Numenara.” The video game’s Kickstarter is currently down, but it’s described as an RPG that “leans more toward survival horror than action.”

If the game is a success, that opens up a wide array of tie-in opportunities: Napalm Morning-scented candles, Mountain Dew Code Kurtz, and “Charlie don’t surf — he takes Uber!” Now, how about that Jack video game…?

(Via Mashable)

