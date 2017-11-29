Armie Hammer Needed To Be Digitally Edited To ‘Fit’ Into His ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Shorts

11.28.17 54 mins ago

There’s so much to discuss when it comes to Luca Guadagnino’s critically lauded coming of age drama Call Me By Your Name. One of those things? Armie Hammer‘s short shorts fighting a losing battle during the making of the film.

Hammer, Guadagnino, Timothee Chalamet and Michael Stuhbarg were interviewed by Andy Cohen for SiriusXM and as is the case when discussing your art, the conversation was nudged into the subject of digitally removing a movie star’s balls from an Oscar contender.

“There was a few times where they had to go back and digitally remove my balls from the movie,” shared Hammer. “They were short shorts — what are you gonna do?”

The cost to get that pesky junk out of the movie must seem like a bargain compared to Justice League de-staching of Superman.

Call Me By Your Name led the pack last week when Film Independent’s annual Spirit Award nominations were announced. The film is in contention for six prizes, including best director, best actor (Chalamet), and best supporting actor (Hammer). Call Me By Your Name is also up for best film, facing stiff competition from fellow contenders Get Out, Lady Bird, The Rider and The Florida Project.

