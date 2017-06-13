Getty Image

This is going to be a big year for Armie Hammer. Call Me By Your Name premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to universal acclaim and Hammer’s name has already been put on a number of short lists as a major awards contender for his role in the period romance. Right now, for Hammer, it’s kind of the calm before the storm – so maybe it’s fitting that his character in Cars 3 is named Jackson Storm.

Jackson Storm is kind of an old school cool movie villain. You know, the character who is just better than everyone else and he knows it. And Jackson Storm is so good in Cars 3 that he forces Lightning McQueen out of racing, at least temporarily. Jackson Storm is kind of a Clubber Lang from Rocky III movie villain (and when I mentioned this to Hammer, it was pointed out this is probably the first Armie Hammer/Mr. T comparison in history.)

Hammer also updates us about the continuing saga of the The Man From U.N.C.L.E sequel. In April he revealed that he and Lionel Wigram are kind of unofficially working on a script. In May I spoke to Guy Ritchie who didn’t seem to know about this and seemed surprised there was interest in a sequel. Now Hammer says he’s had a group dinner with the brain trust behind the first film, including Ritchie, and gives us an update on how that went.

And, yes, the idea is floated that Hammer should play former FBI director James Comey in the eventual movie about everything going on in Washington D.C. right now.

How are you, sir?

Good, man. Another day in paradise, as they say.

I’m in New York and it’s like 97, so I don’t quite agree with that.

Oh. I’ve got to tell you, I don’t want to rub it in: It is 70, not a cloud in the sky, and glorious here.

Yeah, I bet it is. I don’t doubt you.

But the double-edge of that sword is that I will spend my entire day inside a hotel answering questions today.

I don’t feel much better because of that. That doesn’t cool me down at all.

[Laughs.] Okay. Fair enough.

I think Jackson Storm is cool. He looks cool. He’s a cool villain.

Well, by the way, I’ve definitely been called worse, so I’ll take the compliment. The thing about Jackson Storm is, he is cool, man. Like the way that car is shaped, the way it looks, it sounds – all that stuff is just badass. The only problem is it comes with a real stinker of an attitude.

He reminded me of Clubber Lang from Rocky III, the Mr. T character.

Oh, funny.

Because he’s better, but he’s got an attitude.

Man, that’s the first time I’ve ever been compared to Mr. T. And I think I love it.

We have entered new territory.

That is definitely a first, but hopefully not the last.

I hope this follows you in your career.

“Wait, Mr. T just walked in. Oh, never mind. That’s just Armie.”

Also, now you can say you were in a movie with Paul Newman.

Dude, trust me, I’ve said that. I have said that to everybody who will listen. And I say it with the utmost respect, obviously. I’m just like, I’m so honored and thrilled that they were able to get that and that I was now able to say I am in a movie with Paul Newman.