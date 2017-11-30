Sony Pictures Classics

Armie Hammer recently left Twitter, following a much-discussed Buzzfeed article that discussed all the chances he’s received over the last decade without any real returns. The article was mostly about the unfair treatment of conventionally attractive white men in Hollywood versus anyone outside that mold, using Hammer as Handsome Patient Zero, but Hammer responded, calling the article “bitter af.” Then, he bid adieu to the Twittersphere.

In an interview with The Wrap, Hammer addressed his social media flounce.

“I just have no impulse control. So if somebody says something stupid, I couldn’t help but say something back, and then it just exploded. This is a toxic environment, and my life is way better off. It’s so funny — People are so addicted and into Twitter, it seems crazy that someone could walk away from it! They’re like, wait, he DELETED IT? It was actually really easy.”

This is actually the second time Hammer has decided to tweet no more forever. The first time was earlier this fall when the “Armie Dancing To” meme went viral, featuring the clip of him and Call Me By Your Name co-star Timothee Chalamet dancing in the film set to different songs. I mean, we agree Twitter is pretty rough, but can anything that produces this video be all that toxic?

Hi guys I can't sleep so this happened pic.twitter.com/WL6gyGnU1h — Dan Corton (@FirstKnivesClub) October 12, 2017

Hammer’s Twitter “impulse control” issues were first discovered this year when he learned the hard way that people can see posts he likes. And what he likes is very sexy ropes.

I wonder if he knows that everyone can see his likes pic.twitter.com/WoLg08VXip — molly (@billowyshirt) March 12, 2017

Farewell, Armie Hammer’s Twitter. We’ll always have Paris, dancing and sexual rope tricks.

[Via The Wrap]