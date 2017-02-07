Tragedy Sends Arnold Schwarzenegger On The Hunt For Answers And Revenge In The Tense ‘Aftermath’ Trailer

Trending Writer
02.07.17

Celebrity Apprentice boss and noted Trump obsession Arnold Schwarzenegger is left unraveled by tragedy in the freshly unveiled trailer for Aftermath. As you might expect, the tone is a smidge darker than those of the mobile games the former California governor has been endorsing during every commercial break.

Aftermath, a Darren Aronofsky produced affair, features Schwarzenegger playing a construction foreman with a grandchild on the way. After an air-traffic controller’s negligence leads to the death of Schwarzenegger’s wife and daughter, answers are demanded and the march begins towards an inevitable confrontation.

“I just want to look him in the eye, show him a photograph of my family,” says Schwarzenegger in the taut preview. “I want him to apologize. No one has said that they’re sorry. No one.”

Based on events surrounding 2002’s Überlingen mid-air collision, the film teases something with far less action thrills and chills than the bulk of Arnold projects that have arrived before it. (Same likely goes for the catchphrases.) Directed by Blitz helmer Elliott Lester and penned by Enemy screenwriter Javier Gullón, Aftermath is currently earmarked for an April 7 release. We have our guesses on who won’t be invited to the red carpet premiere this spring.

Dan MacRae

