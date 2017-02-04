It’s not overstating things to say that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump are in a proper feud at this point in the week. Not just a feud either, the type of feud where one person won prom queen even though the other person didn’t even want it and now they’re both focusing on how many votes the winning margin was and all of the small details wrong with each other’s corsage and dress combinations. The last couple of days alone have seen Arnold tweeting about Donald not releasing his taxes…
…the two trading insults during and after the National Prayer Breakfast, and more tweets about the ratings for Arnold’s rebooted version of The Apprentice.
You talk like that face-smashing middle of the night flight would be a bad thing…
Ha. Yeah cause you all loved Arnold as governor of ca.
Alright its official. Arnold needs to defeat Trump but first has to kill all the members of his cabinet first. But what Arnold doesnt realize is that Trump has Jesse Ventura and Sonny Lodham guarding him 24/7. Arnold will have to also defeat the entire US army to show the American people how to truly make this country great again lol.
That’s a pretty long flight via choppa!!!