It’s not overstating things to say that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump are in a proper feud at this point in the week. Not just a feud either, the type of feud where one person won prom queen even though the other person didn’t even want it and now they’re both focusing on how many votes the winning margin was and all of the small details wrong with each other’s corsage and dress combinations. The last couple of days alone have seen Arnold tweeting about Donald not releasing his taxes…

…the two trading insults during and after the National Prayer Breakfast, and more tweets about the ratings for Arnold’s rebooted version of The Apprentice.