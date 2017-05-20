TriStar Pictures

Whenever that pesky nuclear apocalypse finally happens, the Terminator will still be here for you. Or at least that’s the way things appear to be going with the sci-fi franchise.

Chatting with Screen Daily at Cannes, former California governor and permanent action movie fixture Arnold Schwarzenegger confirmed that the Terminator franchise has another film on the way. Arnold says both he and Terminator/T2 writer-director James Cameron are going ahead with a sixth (6th!) motion picture for the franchise.

“It is back,” commented Schwarzenegger, who revealed that he had met Cameron recently and discussed the project. “It is moving forward. He [Cameron] has some good ideas of how to continue with the franchise,” the actor added, “I will be in the movie.”

There was a time when word of a new Terminator movie would seem like a no-brainer, but the franchise has lot a fair bit of its original mystique as sequels have kept getting churned out. The last entry, the Arnold headlining Terminator Genisys was met with tepid reviews and a box office total that was heavily padded by a much more interested international audience. The 2015 movie earned a tidy $440 million worldwide, but only a shade under $90 million of it came from North American filmgoers. We’re certainly not saying no to the prospect of a quality Terminator movie, but the climate’s a bit different for the franchise in the 2010s.

Arnold also gave an update on his long teased sequel to the 1988 comedy hit Twins. The planned motion picture would have Eddie Murphy joining Scharzenegger and Danny DeVito in Part 2 (naturally titled Triplets) with Ivan Reitman returning to the project too.

“The script will be finished in a month,” explained Arnold. “It’s just around the corner.”

There’s no rule saying the worlds of Terminator and Twins can’t combine. Who wouldn’t pay to see Danny DeVito lay waste Skynet and dive through gunfire? The soulless, that’s who! Make it happen, Hollywood bigwigs.

