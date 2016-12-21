Ranking The Resident Evil Games

Don’t Expect The Spanish Inquisition In These ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Videos

12.21.16 1 day ago

Assassin’s Creed takes a leap of faith into theaters today, so it’s our last chance to post some clips and call this movie Fassassin’s Creed one last time. (We will miss you, Fassassin’s Creed jokes. In the arms of the angel, fly away from here…) You can read our review at this link, where Mike Ryan says the film “doesn’t make the best use of Michael Fassbender’s talents,” which I assume means he won’t be hanging dong in this, which is a Shame.

This first clip features scenery muncher extraordinaire Jeremy Irons getting Michael Fassbender’s hackles up by showing him the wrist blade gauntlet his character’s father killed his character’s mother with, in case there was any doubt he had a tragic backstory.

