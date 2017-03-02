‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Might Really Have A Record-Breaking Budget

It’s been going around for a while that Avengers: Infinity War won’t just be Marvel’s most expensive movie to date, it might break the record as the most expensive movie ever. And it appears that the man who owns the soundstages Marvel shoots on has confirmed the number, or at least believes it.
According to the Atlanta Business Journal, Dan Cathy — co-owner of Pinewood Atlanta Studios, the soundstages where Marvel shoots thanks to tax incentives — mentioned the figure $1 billion at a business luncheon, specifically, “We now have on the lot down there now the largest film production ever with a $1 billion budget.” True, maybe there’s some movie shooting in Atlanta that we don’t know about. We could see the Herculoids needing a record-breaking budget to capture its full majesty.
Joking aside, the billion figure for the next Avengers movie has been tossed around before. Nearly half of that, according to rumor, inovlves paying the cast, directors, and screenwriters, with Robert Downey Jr. alone walking away with $200 million for his troubles. And to be fair, they are getting two movies out of the deal. That said, though, that’s double what Avengers: Age Of Ultron cost, and at this rate, Infinity War will need to break records just to break even.
(via Bleeding Cool)
It’s two movies. Considering the kind of money these make and the scope of it, it’s not crazy to say they’ll triple their investment. Age of Ultron made $1.4B. Granted Civil War “only” made $1.1… it’s probably safe to assume these are going to break records.
Is Pinewood also closed on Sundays since it’s part owned by the Chick Fil A CEO?
