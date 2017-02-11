Marvel's 6 Biggest Villains

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes And The Guardians Of The Galaxy Will Finally Meet In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

#Marvel
new-byline-photo-andrew-husband-cropped
News & Entertainment Writer
02.10.17

In December, an unconfirmed casting call for Avengers: Infinity War from Atlanta seemingly confirmed something fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had long suspected — that the post-Captain America: Civil War Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy would finally come together. That, and practically everyone else who’d starred in major or supporting roles in previous Marvel Studios productions who were still alive. Yet as many astute observers noted at the time, the cast list didn’t include Anthony Mackie’s Falcon, Don Cheadle’s War Machine, or Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, who’s slated to star in his own film, Spider-Man: Homecoming ahead of Infinity War: Part I‘s release date in 2018.

This changed when Marvel, by way of the Marvel’s YouTube page and a Facebook live video posted by Tony Stark/Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. In the latter, RDJ took questions from his fans as they were read haphazardly by an off-screen cameraman who sounded suspiciously like Holland. With just over 30 seconds left to go, Holland revealed himself to Downey’s viewers when the question of Spider-Man’s presence in Infinity War came up. “I think it’s pretty safe to say that he’s going to be in the movie,” said Holland, whose face was dotted by motion-capture camera makeup. “I think we’re going to have a lot of fun!”

While Downey and Holland laughed at their little stunt, Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord) joined the former on camera dressed in full Guardians costume. “Hey are we shooting this thing? What’s going on?” he asked. “We gotta shoot, man! It’s Friday night.” Needless to say, the cat — or raccoon — is out of the bag.

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSavengers: infinity warGuardians of the GalaxyMarvelSPIDER-MAN
Author Profile Picture
A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP