In December, an unconfirmed casting call for Avengers: Infinity War from Atlanta seemingly confirmed something fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had long suspected — that the post-Captain America: Civil War Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy would finally come together. That, and practically everyone else who’d starred in major or supporting roles in previous Marvel Studios productions who were still alive. Yet as many astute observers noted at the time, the cast list didn’t include Anthony Mackie’s Falcon, Don Cheadle’s War Machine, or Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, who’s slated to star in his own film, Spider-Man: Homecoming ahead of Infinity War: Part I‘s release date in 2018.

This changed when Marvel, by way of the Marvel’s YouTube page and a Facebook live video posted by Tony Stark/Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. In the latter, RDJ took questions from his fans as they were read haphazardly by an off-screen cameraman who sounded suspiciously like Holland. With just over 30 seconds left to go, Holland revealed himself to Downey’s viewers when the question of Spider-Man’s presence in Infinity War came up. “I think it’s pretty safe to say that he’s going to be in the movie,” said Holland, whose face was dotted by motion-capture camera makeup. “I think we’re going to have a lot of fun!”

While Downey and Holland laughed at their little stunt, Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord) joined the former on camera dressed in full Guardians costume. “Hey are we shooting this thing? What’s going on?” he asked. “We gotta shoot, man! It’s Friday night.” Needless to say, the cat — or raccoon — is out of the bag.