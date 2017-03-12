Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Edgar Wright’s latest film made its premiere at SXSW and the buzz that followed placed it with some very interesting company:

Edgar Wright says BABY DRIVER is inspired by the "holy trinity" of 90s heist movies: HEAT, POINT BREAK, and RESERVOIR DOGS. #SXSW — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) March 11, 2017

BABY DRIVER is Edgar Wright's LA LA LAND: Every bit of its soundtrack is choreographed (by Ryan Heffington) to action and dialogue #SXSW — jen yamato (@jenyamato) March 12, 2017

Baby Driver certainly doesn’t scream out “vehicular violence perfectly choreographed to music,” and doesn’t feature a baby that drives cars. That’s probably why people love it so much and want to call it Wright’s best film — something the rest of us normal folk will just have to wait and find out. Luckily, we have two trailers to tide us over and give us a taste until then.

Ansel Elgort stars as Baby, the getaway driver that works to his own beat and is pretty damn good at it, with Lily James as his waitress love interest, Kevin Spacey as the crime boss, and a few other famous faces — Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, Flea, and Jon Bernthal– tossed in for good measure.