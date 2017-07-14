Throw Yourself Into Gear And Watch The ‘Baby Driver’ Opening Chase Scene

#Baby Driver
Senior Contributor
07.14.17

As we’ve told you repeatedly, Baby Driver, from Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead director Edgar Wright, is the coolest movie of the summer, something its surprise box office success has backed up. But, hey, we get it. Seeing is believing. Maybe you’re skeptical. So, watch the opening heist and chase up above for yourself, and see what you can catch in theaters this weekend.

The heist, set to the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion song “Bell Bottoms,” is probably the most awesome chase you’ll see this year, and if you’re a film nerd, you can spot some of the movies Wright samples from creating the chase, riffing on car movies from Walter Hill’s The Driver to the original Italian Job, a theme that runs all throughout the movie in subtle ways, much like the soundtrack features several songs more famous for being sampled than in their own right. And fans of early ’00s British bands might spot this as a smoother, more elaborate take on a video Wright made for Mint Royale’s single “Blue Song”.

So, there it is. Give it a watch and see what you think. But trust us that as cool as this is on a computer screen, there’s nothing like the song blasting over a theater speaker system as it unspools on a bigger one.

(Via Slate)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Baby Driver
TAGSBaby DriverCAR CHASESCLIPSheists

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 1 hour ago
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP