On New Year’s Eve, the final performance of the Back to the Future live concert series will take place at Symphony Hall in Boston. The touring show will then break for January, travel to Switzerland for two performances in February, then break again for March before heading to Italy for two final shows. As a result, the experiment first performed during the summer of 2015 will come to a close — capping off a year and a half’s worth of celebrations to commemorate the 30th anniversary of director Robert Zemeckis’ classic film.

Alan Silvestri score to the trilogy plays a vital, if sometimes overlooked, role in making the films so memorable. The Back to the Future trilogy without his musical flourishes would be like Star Wars without the opening crawl’s boisterous theme music or Empire Strikes Back‘s “Imperial March.” The films just wouldn’t work, which is why the live concert series’ need for 20 additional minutes of music proved so daunting at first. Yet as Silvestri explained to us over the phone, the task ended up being a lot easier — a far less stressful — than it initially seemed.

Let’s talk about the prospect of adding 20 minutes of new music to Back to the Future. Was it as scary as it sounds?

It’s an interesting question because when this project was first presented, one of the stumbling blocks was there just wasn’t a lot of music — or enough music — in the first half to make for a satisfying night in the concert hall. So of course the suggestion was, “What about adding more music?” At the time I replied, “You want me to add more music to what’s being called a ‘perfect, classic film’?” They said yes, so I had dinner with Bob Zemeckis and Bob Gale — the film’s director, producer and co-writers. I told them about the idea to screen Back to the Future in concert, and the need to add new music. They thought it was great and told me to do whatever I wanted.

So I got to return to a score I’d written 30 years ago and write 20 new minutes of music. It sounded like a dream come true, and it kind of was, but it just wasn’t the dream I thought it would be. What I quickly found out was you can’t write new music for Back to the Future. You just can’t. It’d be like sticking a new character into the movie. What we needed to do was to add music to Back to the Future in such a way that fans would always think there had been music where we added it. What I wound up doing was going back through the score for all three films and looking for fun things that could travel. Just as the Bobs set up everything in the films so things would pay off later, I got to take music from later scenes or sequels and adapt snippets of it for the first movie.

For instance, I brought a little piece of the clock tower material into Doc’s lab in the beginning, when we first see Marty. It’s the same setup. “Marty, where are you?” It’s the same line Doc says when he’s looking at his watch, waiting in the town square for him. We also scored the main title, which had never had music before. Plus, I used Doc and Clara’s love theme from Back to the Future III for when Lorraine sits at the dinner table, drunk and reminiscing about when she fell in love with George. When the Bobs heard that, they fell on the floor. It’s the love theme, but it’s also the counterpoint to an absurd situation.