Atomic Blonde: How Director David Leitch Made Music its Own Character

Ben Affleck’s Solo ‘Batman’ Movie May Not Be Happening After All

#DC Cinematic Universe #Ben Affleck #DC Comics #Batman
Senior Contributor
07.21.17 4 Comments

Warner Bros.

Making a new Batman movie is an intimidating task. Tim Burton’s take on Bats changed the face of Hollywood in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight did the same. So the fact that the upcoming Ben Affleck-starring solo Batman movie has been facing a bumpy ride is hardly a surprise; it’s a movie you want to get right. Warner Bros., however, may view it as a movie they don’t want to make at all.

At the root of the issue, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is timing. There’s not going to be a Bat-movie going before cameras until the end of 2018 at the earliest, since DC is shooting Shazam! and possibly Suicide Squad 2 next year. THR’s sources note Affleck will be pushing 50 by the time that happens, but it’s also worth noting the guy has a fairly busy dance card; he’ll be directing and starring in the Agatha Christie adaptation Witness For The Prosecution next, and Warner Bros. wants a sequel to The Accountant, which nobody is going to turn down.

That may really be the crux of the matter: Wonder Woman rehabilitated DC’s image with critics and made a mint at the box office, and WB might be assuming people are good with Batman solo outings for a while. At the same time, “mid-budget” movies like The Accountant are making a comeback. Simply put, it might make more sense to give The Accountant a new set of books, financially and creatively, rather than revisit the Bat-well.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Cinematic Universe#Ben Affleck#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanBEN AFFLECKdc cinematic universeDC COMICS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 3 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 5 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP