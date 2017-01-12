These 'BvS' Easter Eggs Took The Internet Months To Find

Uh-Oh? Batman Has A Huge Crush On Batgirl In ‘The LEGO Batman’ Movie

#Batman
Author Profile Picture
Deputy Entertainment Editor
01.12.17

Warner Bros.

I’m a big fan of LEGO Batman from The LEGO Movie. He was everything a kid might think the Batman is, based off his persona from the last decade of so. But blended with enough of Will Arnett’s dry humor he became the breakout star of what could’ve been the most graceless cash grab merchandise film ever. Right now, it looks like The Emoji Movie will take that title instead while LEGO Batman will enjoy an funny spin-off that will continue to poke fun at how dark the Dark Knight has become. If you haven’t watched the trailer yet, I’ll wait while you do because it is a national treasure.

I’m not a big fan of Batman stories that forget he’s a mentor to Batgirl instead of her hook-up, as in an extended sequence in last year’s animated The Killing Joke. So that should raise a conundrum for me with this latest TV spot that highlights Batman’s huge crush on Barbara Gordon (Rosario Dawson). But it doesn’t.

Subscribe to UPROXX

First off, Barbara Gordon is obviously an adult woman in The LEGO Batman Movie since she’s in charge of the police department. Second, she’s clearly not interested in picking up whatever Batman is putting down. Third, and most importantly for this particular iteration of the Bat-verse, the LEGO franchise is meta, a movie told from inside the perspective of a child’s mind. At least, the first film was and there’s no reason to think the spin-off isn’t as well. And kids will hook up their toys in ways that have no regard for things like species (April O’Neil hooking up with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), or incest (He-Man and She-Ra dated in many a household). Besides, it’s better than seeing what a child’s mind would make of Batman and Catwoman constantly having sex on roofs while it rains.

TOPICS#Batman
TAGSBatgirlBatmanTHE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE
Author Profile Picture
Mother. Wife. Geek. Writer. Succinct. Donna Dickens has been writing for the Internet for almost a decade. She has a particular love of Star Wars, Sailor Moon, and the dark lord Cthulhu. Her favorite color is Octarine.

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 8 hours ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 9 hours ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 4 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP