The Rock And Priyanka Chopra Are Attractive Rivals In The ‘Baywatch’ International Trailer

01.09.17 28 mins ago

Everyone loves the 46th President of the United States, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, but he’ll share the ridiculously attractive spotlight in the Baywatch movie with someone else. No, not Dirty Grandpa‘s Zac Efron, but Priyanka Chopra. She’s a superstar in India, a rising star in America, and one of Time‘s 100 most influential people in the world. Wisely, Paramount’s just-released international trailer for Baywatch plays up Chopra’s presence.

Based on the syndicated series of the same name, Baywatch is about two rival lifeguards, played by Johnson and Efron, who team up to stop a “local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.” Chopra plays Victoria Leeds, the movie’s antagonist (well, secondary antagonist, behind skipping Leg Day) and a real “bitch.” That’s according to the Quantico star, who added that Victoria is “mean and patronizing and evil just because she can be… Being bad is like an addiction, because we don’t get to do that in real life.”

The new trailer also shows Johnson (who gets the “Baywatch, motherf*cker” applause line) and Efron in a refrigerator-carrying contest, obviously, and the obligatory movie-based-on-a-TV-show-makes-a-reference-to-the-TV-show moment. A confused Efron says, “I thought we were lifeguards. Everything you guys were talking about sounds like a really entertaining but farfetched TV show.” David Hasselhoff just realized Baywatch wasn’t a documentary.

Baywatch is released into theaters on May 26.

