Baywatch

Baywatch finally paddled into theaters and audiences who are sick of Winter and Spring and just want to go straight to Summer headed to theaters to get a major dose of shirtless hunks, Priyanka Chopra as a stylish villain, shirtless hunks, people being saved from beach catastrophes, Zac Efron shirtless, and The Rock adding to his trophy case of blockbuster romps. Early critical reviews were a middling mass of confusion and disappointment, with some appreciation for the jokes and the overall vibes of the film.

The Rock wasn’t too happy about the reviews compared to fan reactions, which isn’t a great look for the global superstar seeing as much of the critical frustrations came from degrading or regressive “jokes” and sophomoric humor. Even someone who seemingly can’t lose at the box office sometimes has a bad day.

Yay positive upticks 😂

Fans LOVE the movie. Critics HATE it. What a glaring disconnect. People just want to laugh & have fun. #Baywatch🔥🤙🏾 https://t.co/GrPgdevRuz — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 25, 2017

Despite what The Rock might think, fan reactions were just as mixed but had a more drastic scale of people who loved it and people who would have rather not ever paid money to see it.