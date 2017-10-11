The Host From A Cringe-Inducing 2004 Ben Affleck Interview Says It’s Being Taken Out Of Context

#Ben Affleck
10.11.17 53 mins ago

Just a day after Ben Affleck denounced the decades of allegations of sexual assault against his former collaborator Harvey Weinstein, Ben Affleck was called out by Rose McGowan for supposedly knowing about Weinstein’s actions, but also for a 2003 clip in which he gropes actress Hilarie Burton. Now another cringe-inducing video has resurfaced, showing Affleck and TV host Anne-Marie Losique intertwined, making for some really bad optics.

Affleck apologized for acting “inappropriately” towards Burton (after 13 years had passed and only when it’s become a national story), but now fans are pointing at this hands-y interview for Canadian TV as another piece of evidence in the case of “Is Batman a Creep?”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ben Affleck
TAGSBEN AFFLECK

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 11 hours ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 6 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 6 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP