Ben Affleck Announces His Completion Of Alcohol Addiction Therapy

Getty Image

In a short but heartfelt Facebook post,Ben Affleck revealed he has recently completed a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction. Even though the star was seen front and center at the Oscars, reports have stated that he did so with a sober coach, and is earnestly working through the challenge of sobriety in Hollywood. This revelation is coming off one of Affleck’s busiest years, releasing four films (directing one), producing The Runner and all while diving into the DC Universe films (with a rapidly fading gusto) as Batman.

The post mentions his wife, Jennifer Garner, who he split with amicably two years ago. Thanking Garner for her support, Affleck is showing that the pair, which has continued to live together at times and is jointly raising their kids, are still a strong household for their family.

I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.

You can read the full post below: