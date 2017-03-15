Do Awards Show Political Statements Make A Difference?

Ben Affleck Announces His Completion Of Alcohol Addiction Therapy

03.14.17 57 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

In a short but heartfelt Facebook post,Ben Affleck revealed he has recently completed a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction. Even though the star was seen front and center at the Oscars, reports have stated that he did so with a sober coach, and is earnestly working through the challenge of sobriety in Hollywood. This revelation is coming off one of Affleck’s busiest years, releasing four films (directing one), producing The Runner and all while diving into the DC Universe films (with a rapidly fading gusto) as Batman.

The post mentions his wife, Jennifer Garner, who he split with amicably two years ago. Thanking Garner for her support, Affleck is showing that the pair, which has continued to live together at times and is jointly raising their kids, are still a strong household for their family.

I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.

You can read the full post below:

Around The Web

TAGSBEN AFFLECK
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 12 hours ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP