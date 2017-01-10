These 'BvS' Easter Eggs Took The Internet Months To Find

Ben Affleck Clears Up Whether Or Not He’s Directing ‘Batman’

#Batman
01.10.17 31 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Ben Affleck is taking his sweet time getting to making Batman, and that’s set off rumors that he might be considering backing out. So Jimmy Kimmel did Affleck a favor of sorts and let him settle the internet arguments once and for all.

In the clip above, Affleck comes right out and says he’s directing, and then points out he spent a year and a half on Live By Night and all anybody wants out of him is a Batman movie. It quickly becomes clear Affleck’s ambivalence was less out of worrying about the success of a Batman movie and more just annoyance that everybody wants it yesterday. Also he rules out Casey Affleck as Robin, which is what you get when you snub your brother at the Golden Globes.

The wait is going to be a bit longer for Batman, though. Affleck is directing and starring in Witness For The Prosecution before he puts on the cowl for a Batman solo movie. The earliest Batman will swoop into theaters on his own is likely 2019, but in the meantime, we’ve got the Justice League movie coming in November and Wonder Woman arriving in June, so there’s no shortage of DC, or Batman, on the way.

(via JoBlo)

TOPICS#Batman
TAGSBatmanBEN AFFLECK

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP