Ben Affleck Wants To Bail On ‘The Batman’ According To A Sad Rumor

When Ben Affleck announced (after much kerfuffle in the wings) that he would not be directing The Batman, the studio scrambled to put out good news. When talk of extensive rewrites went around, a source immediately came forward to say the script was finished and both Affleck and the studio were happy with it. Then Warner quickly lined up a new director — Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) — while reportedly keeping Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez around for backup. It must be nice to just have Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez on speed dial, you know, for whenever.
But whenever there’s good DCEU news, somebody has to drag out some bad news to counter it, and that’s where the newest rumor comes in. Collider Movie Talk host John Campea says three different sources have told him Ben Affleck doesn’t want to be Batman anymore. (Dude. Always be Batman.)
the title should read “Ben Affleck Wants To Bail On ‘The Batman much to the delight of comic fans everywhere”
Boo. I liked him at Batman. I mean, not as good a choice as a young Alec Baldwin would have been, but still good.
If Wonder Woman is shit, they all need to bail.
Hashtag abort Zack Snyder
DC needs to stop pandering to fanboys and get a decent screenwriter to write Batman. A Batman should be an easy win for them. Why not have a self-contained story that stands on its own without extraneous material that adds nothing to the characters or story.
The DCEU seems to be one shitty Wonder Woman movie away from completely imploding.
Even if the rumor is true, it’s a good negotiating tactic. He wants to make sure that the script they worked on doesn’t start over with a new director. Then he can spin this as WB’s fault much easier than they can. He was mostly liked in the role and WB by all accounts was thrilled by him, too.
Or the guy just wants to leave WB and have them kill Batman at the end of JL2, assuming he’s under contract for it. Live by Night bombed and maybe he wants to get to a new studio. Either way he can get what he wants creatively for Batman or he can nuke the DCEU worse than it is
Sounds like someone got his feeling hurt when the studio took over control of everything when everything started to spin out of control.
He thinks he can do whatever he wants but he has new we gone up against the hardcore comic book fandom in world. They will jump on every little mistake of a movie and tear it apart.
“But whenever there’s good DCEU news,…”
When has there been good DCEU news?
TIME TO PUT THIS WHOLE FRANCHISE IN THE REAH VIEW MIRRAH, CHAHLENE!
John Campea: Take this with a massive grain of salt, DO NO RUN WITH IT!
Uproxx: Let’s run with it!!
Way to show some respect for your readers Uproxx.
It says “rumor” right in the headline, multiple times in the post, and I left Campea’s disclaimer in the block quote. What the fuck more do you want?