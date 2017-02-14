Ben Affleck Wants To Bail On ‘The Batman’ According To A Sad Rumor

Warner Bros.

When Ben Affleck announced (after much kerfuffle in the wings) that he would not be directing The Batman, the studio scrambled to put out good news. When talk of extensive rewrites went around, a source immediately came forward to say the script was finished and both Affleck and the studio were happy with it. Then Warner quickly lined up a new director — Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) — while reportedly keeping Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez around for backup. It must be nice to just have Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez on speed dial, you know, for whenever.

But whenever there’s good DCEU news, somebody has to drag out some bad news to counter it, and that’s where the newest rumor comes in. Collider Movie Talk host John Campea says three different sources have told him Ben Affleck doesn’t want to be Batman anymore. (Dude. Always be Batman.)