Ben Affleck Will No Longer Be Directing The Standalone ‘Batman’ Film

After months of uncertainty over whether the film would actually come to fruition at all, Ben Affleck has officially stepped down from The Batman as director. Variety reports that Affleck will still stay on with the project as star and producer, but that he and Warner Brothers decided that it was best for the project if he channeled all of his focus into those roles. Affleck said in a statement,

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

According to reports, Captain Fantastic‘s Matt Ross and War For The Planet Of The Ape‘s Matt Reeves are both on the shortlist of replacements. Apparently the underperforming Live By Night, Affleck’s last directorial project, did not play into his decision to exit as director. Also, the script written by Affleck and Geoff Johns will still be used, although there is potential for rewrites.

This is yet another setback for DC Comics‘ film rollout, which is having a notoriously difficult time holding onto directors. Just give us a good Batman movie, please?

