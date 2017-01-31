Ben Affleck Will No Longer Be Directing The Standalone ‘Batman’ Film

These 'BvS' Easter Eggs Took The Internet Months To Find

01.30.17

After months of uncertainty over whether the film would actually come to fruition at all, Ben Affleck has officially stepped down from The Batman as director. Variety reports that Affleck will still stay on with the project as star and producer, but that he and Warner Brothers decided that it was best for the project if he channeled all of his focus into those roles. Affleck said in a statement,

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

