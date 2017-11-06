Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Another day, another person disavowing Harvey Weinstein. Today it’s Ben Affleck making a charitable gesture to disavow Weinstein, and perhaps in response to criticisms he’s received. Promotion is ramping up for Justice League, so it was probably inevitable Affleck would be asked some difficult questions. And so, during a press junket for Justice League, FOX 5 DC entertainment reporter Kevin McCarthy made a sidebar to slyly bring up Ben Affleck’s long business relationship with Harvey Weinstein. McCarthy referenced Kevin Smith’s decision to donate all future Weinstein Company residuals to Women in Film, asking Affleck, Ray Fisher, and Jason Momoa what they thought about Smith’s announcement.

A few minutes into the video above, Affleck reveals he will donate all of his future residuals for Miramax and Weinstein Company projects to Film Independent and RAINN (the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network).

“Once Kevin [Smith] suggested that, I decided to do the same thing, so I’m giving any further residuals that I get from a Miramax or a Weinstein movie will go either to FI or to RAINN. One is Film Independent and the other is a women’s organization, and I just didn’t want to cash any more checks from the guy, you know? I don’t usually bring it up.”

Affleck went on, acknowledging that not everyone can afford to give up their residuals, but he encouraged them to give what they can. “It was Kevin’s idea, I thought it was a good one and I hope it catches on. Some people probably couldn’t afford to give all those residuals away, but even if you’re doing 10%, you know, that’s something.”

(Via Screen Rant and FOX 5 DC)