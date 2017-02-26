Benedict Cumberbatch Has A Director In Mind For ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Marvel

Did you care for Doctor Strange? The titular doc Benedict Cumberbatch seems to be pretty happy with the results. So much so, that he’s recommending director Scott Derrickson as the best candidate to helm a potential sequel.

Speaking with Cinema Blend, Cucumberhatch Cumberbatch lavished praise on the Sinister director for the vision and effort put into making Doctor Strange the motion picture that it is.

.I think also Scott’s got, he’s very good on process, and he’s very good on visuals and he had to cram a lot in. I mean this was a much harder shoot in many ways than I imagine some of the other origin stories had been. They’re all hard, not to detract from the hard work that they put in, but my point is that there was a massively fast turn around. So he was having to edit and approve special effects shots at the same time as setting up these huge sequences live and getting the camera and angles and performances and visuals right on the day. So he was double tasking in a pretty full on way and then he was, for someone who’s done stuff to do stuff with the supernatural before but never, as he’d be the first to admit I’m sure, never quite on this scale. He had to do it all with great skill and the results are on the screen. So yeah I think this film speaks to why Scott would be a great choice to direct it again…

That’s some rather high praise from Cumberbatch. It’s not unusual for a Marvel property to have a director stick around (see: Favreau, Whedon), but there are no guarantees either. The star’s endorsement can’t hurt and we suspect $675 million generated by the picture also score points in Derrickson’s favor. It’s all wait and see provided that 2 Strange 2 Curious officially makes it onto the Marvel Cinematic Universe assembly line. Derrickson and Marvel big shot Kevin Feige seem to have a pleasant relationship if Twitter’s anything to go by.

On Doctor Stange, my go-to line to Kevin Feige when he'd say something critical was "why do you hate movies so much?" He laughed every time. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) February 25, 2017

