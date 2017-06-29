The 15 Best ’90s Movies On Netflix Right Now

06.29.17 2 hours ago
best 90s movies on netflix right now

Paramount Pictures/Dimension Films/Universal Pictures

Filmmaking changed as drastically in the 1990s as in any other decade. Technology advanced as the film world became increasingly digital, and every blockbuster strived to be bigger and cooler than the last. As CGI found its footing, the masses flocked to big budget spectacles like Titanic and Jurassic Park. But another revolution was unfolding on a smaller scale. We also saw the first films from some of the best indie directors, from Wes Anderson to Quentin Tarantino. It was an dramatic and innovative time for moviemaking.

Below are 15 of the best ’90s movies on Netflix right now. They range from the ’90s-est ’90s movies that every millennial grew up watching to the influential award winners that are worth discovering or revisiting.

Dimension Films

Scream (1996)
As in the average slasher film before Scream, innocent high schooler Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) is targeted by a psycho killer. But a key difference separates Scream the average slasher movie. It knows the rules, and both uses this self-awareness to comment on horror tropes and to mess with viewers’ expectations. The characters reference and establish plot devices of the very sort of movie in which they exist. Directed by Wes Craven from a script by Kevin Williamson, Scream is a little more reserved with its tongue-and-cheek humor than its sequels, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t bloody good fun.

For more of the best streaming picks on Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, subscribe to our What To Watch newsletter.
best animated films on netflix right now

Warner Bros.

The Iron Giant (1999)
It’s a tale as old as time: Boy meets giant robot. Boy befriends giant robot. Government tries to find and destroy iron giant. Who didn’t face problems like that in their youth? Set in a post-Sputnik 1957, Brad Bird’s The Iron Giant centers on the sci-fi obsessed Hogarth Hughes as he protects his new pet/BFF/unstoppable killing machine (voiced by a then-relatively unknown Vin Diesel). The story captures the fear and paranoia of the space race and makes it palatable for kids who’ve never heard “duck and cover” before. It was a truly scary time in U.S. history, and just imagine how worse it would be if a huge metal man showed up out of nowhere. It’s a fun, touching story filled with funny moments and gorgeous animation.

Around The Web

TAGSNETFLIXwhat to watch

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 19 hours ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
The Best Food Truck In Every State In America

The Best Food Truck In Every State In America

and 06.26.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
If You Only Explore One City Center This Summer, Make It Downtown L.A.

If You Only Explore One City Center This Summer, Make It Downtown L.A.

and 06.09.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP