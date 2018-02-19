The 15 Best Action Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Mandarin Films

Last Updated: February 19th

“Action movie” means something different to everyone. The term runs the spectrum of CGI explosion-filled spectacles and highly choreographed fight scenes to movies with heroes who deliver cheesy one-liners right before the last rocket-powered grenade is fired. It can mean shutting your brain off, or it can mean complex stories that use action to benefit the plot.

Luckily, Netflix has most subgenres covered when it comes to good action films, whether you want kung fu, superhero-ing, or anything in between. That’s why we put together a list of the best action movies on Netflix streaming right now. So grab some popcorn and enjoy.

Related: The 20 Best Movies On Amazon Prime Right Now

Disney

15. Armageddon (1998)

No binge of overblown ’90s action movies would be complete without a sampling from Michael Bay, and Armageddon is one of his best thanks to its lovable ridiculousness and implausibility. As the other “we have to stop the world-ending meteor” movie of 1998 — it arrived a bit after Deep Impact — this is the one that is packed with some of the biggest names of the decade. Despite some of the actors saying that they only did the movie for the paycheck and Bay himself saying he wishes he could redo the error-filled third act, it has a bloated charm to its mess. This is largely due to Steve Buscemi’s appearance, which was contractually obligated in every movie of the ’90s.

Columbia Pictures

14. Men In Black (1997)

It’s the sci-fi action comedy that ticks all the boxes. The classic pairing of the hotshot newbie and the grizzled, no-nonsense veteran. Casual, ridiculous tech and weaponry. A post-credits rap from Will Smith. The Barry Sonnenfeld-directed flick hit some diminishing returns with its sequels, but the first one is still tremendously entertaining thanks to the chemistry between the post-Fresh Prince Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. The pair play secret government agents tasked with patrolling the underground alien presence on Earth, and this time that involves a giant cockroach who could cause the end of the world. It’s as fun as it is funny.