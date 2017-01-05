The 10 Best Adventure Movies On Netflix Right Now

Last Updated: January 5th

Man-eating creatures, harrowing tales of survival, sword-fighting action, supernatural beings: Netflix has a rich offering when it comes to adventure. With movies that run the gamut from medieval action to stories of human vs. nature, these films deliver the goods if a white-knuckle adventure is what kind of movie you’re after. So grab some snacks and prepare for some cinematic excitement with the best adventure movies on Netflix right now, currently available to stream at your leisure.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

The trailer for Kevin Costner’s 1991 blockbuster doesn’t include a single line of dialogue from Costner or any of the other actors, but that’s okay. There’s plenty of sword fighting, crashing through stained glass windows and shooting flaming arrows, and that’s really all an audience wants from Robin Hood anyway, right? The summer blockbuster dominated theaters when it came out and would go on to become the year’s second highest-grossing film after Terminator 2. Costner, Morgan Freeman and Christian Slater all turn in fine performances, but it’s Alan Rickman’s dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham who is the true standout. The true feather in this Robin’s hat: Mel Brooks felt it was worthy of a spoof two years later with Robin Hood: Men in Tights.

The African Queen (1951)





The fact that African Queen holds a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes — an almost impossible feat — should really be all proof one needs to add this adventure flick to their Netflix queue. Should you need a little more persuasion, though, the story of a gin-guzzling steamboat captain who offers a ride to a British missionary down the wild Ulanga River won Humphrey Bogart his only Oscar for Best Actor. It’s the chemistry between Bogart and Katherine Hepburn that makes the movie a ride worth jumping aboard for.