Christmas movies are a staple of the holidays. Whether it’s enjoying the same movies you watched when you were little or just finding something to bring your relatives together for 83 minutes, everyone has a different reason to love those iconic titles. The bad news is that Netflix is really lacking in holiday spirit nowadays. Where once we had Christmas classics like Elf to warm our hearts during those long winter nights, today’s selection is bare, bleak, and packed with direct-to-video sequels you’ve never heard of. Sure, Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups might work for the littlest ones in your family, but everyone else might be better off putting on the endless fireplace stream.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t some worthwhile titles hidden out there, though. But who has time to search? That’s why we put together a list of the five best Christmas movies on Netflix right now.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Jack Skellington, local hero and king of scare in Halloween Town, gets bored of scaring kids year after year and decides to steal a different holiday after stumbling into Christmas Town. And it goes about as well as you’d imagine a Christmas brought to you by ghosts, ghouls, and a guy with an ax in his head. It’s a dark yet jovial tale in an intricately designed world, but it’s the memorable songs that bring the stop-motion animation to life. It’s a Halloween/Christmas classic that could really only be done justice by Tim Burton.

Gremlins (1984)

Horror movies of the ’80s were obsessed with small creatures that try to kill everyone, and Gremlins is the finest and most adorable entry in this trend. After Billy gets a cute little Mogwai named Gizmo for Christmas, he proceeds to disobey the only three rules for the mysterious animal’s care, causing Gizmo to replicate more sinister versions. It doesn’t take long for the entire town to be overrun with evil creatures, who love to maim, drink, and smoke (despite their hatred of fire). The Joe Dante-directed film is the sort of lighthearted PG horror that only the ’80s and Steven Spielberg, who executive produced, could bring into the world. Gremlins is still a Christmas classic today because it keeps its antics simple, slightly stupid, and fun.