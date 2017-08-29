Last Updated: August 29th
Streaming video is the best thing that’s ever happened to documentaries. People who would never have paid for a ticket to a theatrical nonfiction film are now, thanks to Netflix’s robust selection, scarfing down the stuff by the barrel. But where to start among the masses? Here’s a selection of 20 of the best documentaries on Netflix right now to get you going, conveniently organized by theme for easy bingeing.
Conspicuous by their absence are “Is There Sex After Death” featuring Buck Henry (“The Graduate”) and “Abel Raises Cain” by Jen and Jeff Hockett (2005 Best Documentary at Slamdance)
I saw “Minimalism” earlier, and first I was disappointed by the fact it wasn’t about the design style, and then I wanted to punch everyone in it in the face. Has anyone else seen that one?
Dear Zachary.
Hasn’t Super Size me been shown to be bunk?
Yep, pretty much.
You forgot the Jaco Pastorius Doc
There’s a goof in the Hoop Dreams description. None of the boys are from the Southside. One is from Cabrini Green, which is on the Northside and the other is from Garfield Park, which is on the Westside.
news app on the iphone, this article photos are not in order. LITTLE confusing. thanks for info though :)
Really enjoyed Barkley Marathons