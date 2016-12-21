A24 / Marvel

As people like me are wont to do, I have made a top ten list of my favorite movies of the calendar year 2016. Good riddance to this horrible year! And I picked 10 because everyone else picks 10. It is a nice, round number and sometimes it’s not the worst thing to conform. Oh, but I have 11! Well, that’s great, but most people pick 10 and I’m going to pick 10. Picking 11 would just cause more work for me anyway.

So, ahead, are ten things I liked in 2016. More specifically, these are ten movies I liked in 2016. More specifically: my favorite! Maybe we have some in common? Maybe we don’t. Such is life. We’ll make it through. Here is my list (and be sure to check out the Uproxx staff list, too):

10. Rogue One

Lucasfilm

I debated including this longer than you could possibly imagine. What a dumb thing to debate! It’s a debate against myself about Star Wars. But I just saw it the night before I’m writing this list, so it’s a fresh “fun” experience. But as pure enjoyment goes, it’s hard for me to deny that I was thoroughly delighted while watching Rogue One. (Well, mostly.) But, anyway, it was a delight to live in the world of Star Wars again, filled with imagery almost too spookily reminiscent of the original film. I wanted to keep this off my list because I thought it was too obvious. But, whatever, I was lying to myself: of course Rogue One is in my top 10.

9. Hidden Figures

Fox

I really hope Hidden Figures gets more attention this awards season. Sure, it’s not the brooding drama that some of the other film in contention are (or whimsical quasi-musical), but it is a feel good, crowd-pleasing film about three women who helped change the world by sending a human being in orbit around Earth. I promise that if you see this movie you will leave in a good mood. (And, hey, that’s a pretty good deal right now.)

8. Captain America: Civil War

Marvel

What a hoot. Yes, yes, Marvel Studios is often criticized for its perceived assembly line of how to make a superhero movie. Well, have you tried checking out some of those other non-Marvel Studios superhero movies? Marvel knows what it’s doing: interlacing fun, drama and levity into its films. And that airport fight between the two teams still makes me smile. These type of movies are not easy, yet Marvel keeps cranking out fun summer entertainment in a summer that was pretty bleak!

7. Popstar: Never Stop Stopping

Universal

Here’s a film I wish more people had seen. I suspect this will become a cult favorite, like MacGruber eventually did. (If you need a future cult favorite, you should hire Jorma Taccone.) Anyway, if nothing else, I want this here as proof I was on this bandwagon early. (Also, this is by far my most listened-to soundtrack of 2016.)

6. Sing Street

Weinstein

I thought about writing, yet again, a sort of angry paragraph about how no one saw this ovie and it didn’t get a proper release and all that kind of jazz. Instead, here’s the video for “Riddle of the Model,” which is glorious in all its ‘early ‘80s kitsch. Let’s all watch this and smile.