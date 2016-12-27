Last Updated: December 27th
If you want to find good scary movies on Netflix to watch, the streaming service is a great platform for a meat-cleaving marathon. From ghosts to vampires, zombies, and monsters, just about every morbid fantasy your demented mind can conjure has representation in the scariest films available. Forget Googling all the choices in the horror menu — we’ve already watched the best horror movies on Netflix right now, and here they are ranked from beastly to blood-curling. Now, sit back, heat up some pizza, and ignore the ghoul standing ominously at the end of your driveway.
20) The Fury (1978)
Brian De Palma’s post-Carrie telekinesis film is far from the great achievement its predecessor was, but it is nonetheless pulpy good fun that delivers one of the most literally explosive climaxes in horror history. Be prepared for some very, very ’70s moments, including the sight of an orange-colored Kirk Douglas in short-shorts on a beach, firing a machine gun. Amy Irving’s giant eyes have never been put to better use.
I have not seen all of these but I am not really sure about any list that includes The Relic and The Fury, both honestly not very good, in any top 25 of horror movies (unless now Netflix only has 25 horror movies and in any case Dead Snow and Event Horizon are far better than those two).
I just signed up for Shudder. So far it seems like a good deal for the price.
We Are Still Here and The Hallow are 2 more good indie horror movies that have been recently added to Netflix.
‘We Are Still Here’ is definitely on my must-watch list right now!
Barbara Crampton, Larry Fesseden + elements of Lucio Fulci’s House By The Cemetery = good times.
I would remove the Sacrament, replace with Let Us Prey. Liam Cunningham(Davos from GoT) is excellent in it.
“Pontypool” absolutely surpasses the wondrous beauty of the ‘slow burn’ and falls asshole deep into the undesirable realm of talky, boring bullshit. There should’ve have been anywhere near that much talk in a horror movie.
We all can’t have blood spatter everywhere at all times in horror.
You’re not wrong. The movie is a little slow and a little talky. I think they tried to channel one good aspect of a zombie apocalypse which is how would people react but it sorta fell apart at the end. Is it good? Yes. Is it one of the top on Netflix? No. Do I answer my own questions Barry? Yes.
I’d like to nominate HUSH for this list, while it’s not necessarily a ‘horror’ movie per sé it was still quite enjoyable
The most horrifying thing about The Babadook, is how it will make you want to become an advocate for child murder. Jesus that kid was annoying.
Yeah, that was my problem with the film. I seriously wanted that kid dead and the film needs you, on some level, want the kid to be safe to work as horror.
I started with wanting the kid to die a violent death, but by the end i was rooting for that annoying brat to survive.
Those VHS movies are absolutely horrible. Some of the worst movies I’ve ever seen, frankly.
@Dariel Figueroa – Watching Dead Snow: Red vs Dead tonight and it is awesome – thanks!
Watch Housebound!
I’m not sure if they are on US Netflix, but you should definitely check out Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon.
Once you’ve done that, In the Mouth of Madness and Trick ‘r Treat will round out a fine triple-bill.
I’d take The House of the Devil over the Sacrament, and remove the Babadook entirely, and if The Exorcist is still streaming that’s a criminal oversight. Otherwise great list. Also: fuck Snowpiercer.
It’s been a few years since I watched Pontypool and Stake Land. Watch those again over the weekend.
Housebound is the tits – tense and frightening but also hilarious and shockingly original. Babadook is my pick for best horror film of the decade so far thoigh, it shredded my nerves.
And anything by Ti Dollar $ign West is my shit.
I’ve never understood Hellraiser’s appeal. One of more confusing and hard to follow movies I’ve ever seen.
On a more positive note, Housebound is fuckin’ awesome. Lots of legitimately surprising twists and just a fun watch
I can’t speak too much on the Hellraiser movies, but I can fully stand behind Clive Barker’s book and all of his early stuff through The Great and Secret Show. he has great stuff after that too, but his early run was nearly perfect.
I’ll watch The Sacrament tonight. I didn’t know that Ti West directed it
It’s easily my least favorite of his, but it does deliver in spots on some seriously creepy and tense moments
Good list. I didn’t enjoy Occulus or The Babadook for some reason. Well, I figured out the Babadook pretty early on, so that made it kind of boring. No excuse for Occulus, though.
Check out The Shrine on Netflix. That’s a good one.
Starry Eyes and Late Phases are pretty good for indie flics as well, but I cannot argue with this list (rankings are purely subjective).
This is a great list!