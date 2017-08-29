The 20 Best Horror Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

#Horror #Horror Movies #What To Watch #Netflix
and 08.29.17 7 hours ago 47 Comments
best horror movies on netflix right now: scariest films ranked

Warner Bros

If you want to find good scary movies on Netflix to watch, the streaming service is a great platform for a meat-cleaving marathon. From ghosts to vampires, zombies, and monsters, just about every morbid fantasy your demented mind can conjure has representation in the scariest films available. Forget Googling all the horror film choices in the overcrowded menu — we’ve already watched the best horror movies on Netflix right now, and here they are ranked from beastly to blood-curling. Now, sit back, heat up some pizza, and ignore the ghoul standing ominously at the end of your driveway.

Related: The 20 Best Documentaries On Netflix Right Now

20) The Fury (1978)

Brian De Palma’s post-Carrie telekinesis film is far from the great achievement its predecessor was, but it is nonetheless pulpy good fun that delivers one of the most literally explosive climaxes in horror history. Be prepared for some very, very ’70s moments, including the sight of an orange-colored Kirk Douglas in short-shorts on a beach, firing a machine gun. Amy Irving’s giant eyes have never been put to better use.

For more of the best streaming picks on Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, subscribe to our What To Watch newsletter.

19) Train To Busan (2016)

Zombie movies have been done to death, brought back to life, and repeated a few more times. But that doesn’t mean there still aren’t entertaining stories to be found in the genre. Train To Busan doesn’t bring anything exceptionally original to the walking undead, but it’s no less of a thrilling ride. An overworked dad is riding the rails with his neglected daughter when a Z-word outbreak strikes, causing savagery from corpse and living alike. Its fast-moving, contorted foes are genuinely freaky in the movie’s cramped setting, making the story feel like a zombified Snowpiercer. It’s a fun action flick with a slightly heavy-handed but solid emotional core that’s unsurprisingly getting an English remake.

Add To Netflix Queue

Around The Web

TOPICS#Horror#Horror Movies#What To Watch#Netflix
TAGSHorrorhorror moviesNETFLIXSCARY MOVIESwhat to watch

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 5 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP