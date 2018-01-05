A24

Last Updated: January 5th

Amazon Prime is way more than just a way to get your electronics and books in two days or less. There’s a wide breadth of programming available to stream, and it’s not just recycled titles from Netflix or straight-to-DVD rejects. Although it’s not the easiest streaming service to navigate, there are some surprisingly good movies and TV shows out there to choose from if you know what you’re looking for.

To help you out, we’ve put together the 20 best movies on Amazon Prime right now, all of them unavailable on Netflix. From new Oscar winners to classic titles, you might be surprised as to what the service has available.

A24

Room (2015)

On the surface, director Lenny Abrahamson’s adaptation of an Emma Donoghue novel is the story of a kidnapped young woman and the child she bore in captivity as they make their break for long-desired freedom. Room opts to tackle so much more, however. At its heart, the film is about the prides and pangs of parenthood at the dawn of a child’s entry into the great wide world. Abrahamson tempers his usual quirky cinematic style, allowing the film to thrive on the individual and combined energies of Brie Larson and young Jacob Tremblay. And boy, does it ever. Larson earned an Academy Award for her heartrending performance as the imprisoned Joy, and Tremblay — just seven years old at the time of filming — made his acting debut with a haunting performance.

A24

Amy (2015)

There was so much more to Amy Winehouse than what you hear in her music or saw in the tabloids. She was a unique, tortured soul, and Amy does its best to capture that. The documentary chronicles the life of the singer from the beginning of her career to her untimely death just a few short years later. Although the film is largely narrated by friends and family sharing their snippets of Winehouse’s life, it relies just as much on telling archival footage and explorations of her songs, highlighted by the lyrics that were more personal to her life and struggles than most realized at the time. Amy offers glimpses into the singer’s battles with fame and addiction, but viewers also get to see some of the more beautiful moments in her life. It earned numerous accolades, including an Oscar for Best Documentary, and became the highest-grossing British documentary of all time. It’s a must for any fans of her music, giving viewers insight into who she really was, warts and all.

