Last Updated: September 8th

In addition to being America’s most trusted source of Carnivale episodes, HBO Go/HBO Now has a lovely collection of movies available ranging trashy action thrills to elegant period pieces to star-studded comedies. Here are the 20 best movies on HBO Go/HBO Now that you could and should be watching right now.

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

James Wan’s transformation from Saw sadist to blockbuster filmmaking has been fun to watch? The Conjuring 2 is a marvelously crafted horror movie that plays on the nerves as it plunks paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) in England to ultimately do battle with the Enfield Poltergeist. As in the first go-around, the 2016 sequel scored an R rating strictly for its “terror and horror violence” and not for salty language, nudity (sorry, scary nun fetishists) or gore. It’s good ol’ fashioned scary scares with leads that are all-in for every new freakout.

Down With Love (2003)

Ewan McGregor and Renee Zellweger star in this cheeky (but incredibly affectionate) love letter to the Rock Hudson and Doris Day pictures of the ’60s that comes complete with Tony Randall’s seal of approval. A gorgeous comedy to drink in, Down With Love comes armed with enough naughty double entendres to outdo RuPaul and a snazzy supporting cast (including the likes of Sarah Paulson and David Hyde Pierce) that keeps this throwback/homage buzzing along with jokes and visual gags galore. It’s delightfully hammy and a touch more clever than it gets credit for.