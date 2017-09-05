Last Updated: September 5th
The Netflix name has meant many things during the company’s relatively short existence: a source for DVDs by mail, a pioneer of online streaming, a network responsible for some of the best shows not on TV, as the first half of the phrase that ends “and chill.” It’s never quite evolved, however, into what some have hoped it would, as the source for must see movies, new and old. When it comes to good films, Netflix’s streaming service isn’t close to being what it was at its height as a DVD-by-mail service: a place to watch anything from anywhere and any time. Looking for something new and indie? Netflix Instant probably has you covered. Looking for something beyond that description? The service is hit or miss. It’s a great place to watch old episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents, not so great when it comes to watching Alfred Hitchcock movies.
Which isn’t to say there aren’t great films on the streaming service right now. There are. Narrowing them down to just 30 of the best Netflix films wasn’t easy. Nonetheless, here’s a ranked list of the best movies on Netflix streaming no film lover should miss, all of them just a simple click away.
Jyn Erso was played by Felicity Jones, not Ridley. Sigh. Stopped reading the list at that point.
Isn’t “No Country for Old Men” on Netflix now? Surprised I didn’t see it here.
The Babadook was friggin lame.
terrible. And i wanted to kill the kid
Agreed.
I am so glad that “The Babadook” made it over the very overrated “The Shining”.
MagnumOpus, I guess it’s the latter because I TRULY believe “The Shining” is overrated. I’ve seen it twice and felt no fear. Admittedly, the first time I saw it was on network TV which led me to rent the video and it didn’t seem any more frightening. “The Shining” will be part of an outdoor film fest here, do I need to see it with an audience or is this movie just not for me and Stephen King?
Just curious, are you trolling? Or is your understanding of film so fundamentally flawed that you actually believe this?
I mean, I clicked on this… so, success?
Frances Ha! and Upstream Color are the most obscenely overrated movies these past years. No one understands what Upstream Color is about so everyone just says “Hey this must be amazing since we can’t tell wtf the story is! Definitely highbrow stuff!”. Frances Ha! is boring as watching a Documentary about C-Span. Who gives a shit! Nothing happens in this movie. Literally nothing. They don’t a purpose at all. They’re just there on the screen doing nothing and no one gives a crap whether they find a meaning or direction in life because with no character development the viewer doesn’t give a rats ass!! So many better movies with the same topic are out there. The Graduate, Liberal Arts, hell Even Garden State is better than this waste of time…
Yo, Upstream Color is not a difficult movie to follow. I think a large subsection of people dislike it because it doesn’t follow traditional narrative structure, but that’s exactly what makes it good. When a movie rewards your attention with legitimate “A-ha!” moments, then it deserves praise. It’s odd structure is exactly why it’s good. If anything, it’s underrated. That being said, if you don’t like movies that require inference and what is essentially “viewer participation,” I can see why you wouldn’t like it. But that doesn’t mean its overrated.
Snowpiercer has somehow managed to show up on seemingly every list they’ve done despite being terrible
This is Opposite Day?
Is that Fantasia scene from some kind of alternate version? Because the dinosaurs in the original didn’t look anything like that. They were big, sluggish, bulky reptiles like most people imagined them to be back when the film was made.
” If you’ve only seen its most famous, Mickey-starring segment, “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” do yourself a favor and watch the rest.”
Fantasia is the only Disney movie from my childhood that I still rewatch to this day, and yet the Mickey segment is the one I skip over almost every time. Also love your thoughts about audio.visual connections, as I feel this movie (along with Rocky 4, and a tv show Disney used to do called DTV, which was basically MTV with Disney animation shown over classic hit songs from the old days and today. Old days being music from the 50-70s, and today’s music being 80’s music) helped me develop my great eye and ear for noticing the magic on screen, and how to create it myself when I make music videos as a hobby.
It wasn’t until this moment that I realized that there are zero Coen Brothers movies on Netflix. That’s terrible. Any particular reason for this?
German Netflix has Fargo, Lebowski, Arizona, No Country, Burn After Reading…
Pretty sure Lebowski was on just recently. I’m not sure about the others.
it all comes down to money. They don’t want to pay high license fees for movies that aren’t being watched all the time. As Graham stated, I can remember at least TBL and Fargo being on there at some point
I think they’ve had Lebowski, Fargo and No Country at one time or another.
Snowpiercer higher than Oldboy? There Will Be Blood higher than everything but 2001? No. Just no.
No Faults, no The Guest, no You’re Next…no dice.