Top 10 Netflix Shows You Need to Watch

These Are The Best Movies You Can Download On Netflix Right Now

Writer
02.28.17
best netflix movies to download right now

MIRAMAX

Last Updated: February 28th

Netflix has finally fulfilled our dreams and added the ability to download your favorite movies and shows to watch whenever you want. No longer will you be tethered to your wifi or forced to eat up all your data when you’re watching every episode of Breaking Bad. We’ve already covered the 21 best TV series you can start pulling now, but maybe you’re in the mood for some film binging on your next subway ride. That’s why we’ve pulled the 13 best Netflix movies to download right now from our 20 best movies list. There are some glaring omissions (how else are you supposed to fill up a two-and-a-half hour flight without There Will Be Blood?) but there’s still a lot of choices to work with. Plus, Netflix has promised to add more titles in the near future, so soon enough you’ll only need the Internet for brief periods to download everything you can.

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Focus

TAGSNETFLIXwhat to watch

Around The Web

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP