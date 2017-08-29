The Most Memorable Nicolas Cage Films Available To Stream Right Now

Netflix

All this week, Uproxx will be paying tribute to the many facets of Nicolas Cage, from his big-screen triumphs to the legends that have come to surround him and the cult following both have helped create. Next: a guide to the most compelling Nicolas Cage movies you can stream tonight.

Though he gets more than his share of grief from critics and fans who struggle to see the method to his madness or detect a pattern in the kinds of roles and caliber of films that he chooses to work on, there’s one thing no one can deny when it comes to Nicolas Cage: his filmography is diverse. From ’80s quirk to ’90s rom-coms, intense dramas, big budget action films, and a lengthy recent run of heist movies and revenge thrillers whose titles might be unfamiliar to all but the most dedicated, Cage really has done it all at the top level — for better or worse. With that in mind, here’s a quick primer on the most memorable Nicolas Cage films that are presently available to stream on Netflix and Hulu.

It Could Happen To You (1994)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The most atypical period of Cage’s career isn’t his straight-to-DVD phase or his hard turn toward action movies following his Leaving Las Vegas Best Actor Oscar win. It’s the sad-eyed aw-shucks collection of romantic comedies that serve as a bridge from his more quirky early work to those other extremes. It just doesn’t compute with the rest of his resumé.

It might be a stretch to say that Cage was on the road to becoming the next Jimmy Stewart in the early ’90s, but it’s easy to see a Stewart and Frank Capra influence in It Could Happen To You. The film, from director Andrew Bergman (who also helmed the underrated, Cage-starring rom-com Honeymoon In Vegas) and writer Jane Anderson, is the rare fairy tale love story that manages to make hearts swell over an emotional affair while vilifying the jilted spouse (Rosie Perez). Cage plays a pure-hearted New York cop who finds inconvenient love and unwanted fame thanks to a kept promise over the proceeds from a lotto ticket that he splits with Bridget Fonda’s kindhearted, down-on-her-luck waitress character. Cage and Fonda are adorable together, so much so that you can’t get help but feel bad for all they endure when Perez’s character — who, unfortunately, gets turned into a greedy cartoon character — comes after every last cent. It’s a charming film with “How did they fit all these stars in one movie?” cast that includes Wendell Pierce, Stanley Tucci, Richard Jenkins, Isaac Hayes, Ann Dowd, Seymour Cassel, and Red Buttons. (Hulu)

Guarding Tess (1994)

Cage plays a meticulous secret service agent who is locked into the assignment from hell when he has to protect a borderline abusive former first lady (Shirley MacLaine) in this 1994 film from Police Academy director and co-writer Hugh Wilson. But what begins as a lighter take on Driving Miss Daisy and a film that was made to mine laughs from the Cage character’s animated outbursts and the MacLaine character’s feistiness eventually finds its heart as it successfully veers toward drama in the third act. (Hulu)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Cage was in full action star swing — coming off The Rock, Con Air, and Face/Off — when he teamed up with Brain De Palma for this Atlantic City-set thriller about a corrupt cop trying to get to the bottom of an assassination as storm looms on the horizon. At the time, it attracted a lot of attention for its long, unbroken shot following Cage as he makes his way through a casino and to a boxing match, and not much else. In a one-star review, Roger Ebert called it “worst kind of bad film: the kind that gets you all worked up and then lets you down, instead of just being lousy from the first shot.” That’s not quite fair. Though, apart from that first shot, Snake Eyes doesn’t find Cage and De Palma in top form, it’s an enjoyable thriller that makes good use of its seedy setting. And, hey, that’s first shot is really something. (Netflix)