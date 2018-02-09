Netflix

There’s something comforting about a romantic comedy. The knowledge that two beautiful people will work through their issues and find a forever kind of love (probably… we don’t normally get a glimpse of what happens after the romantic confession) is a cinematic electric blanket, enveloping its viewers in the warm embrace of meet-cutes and quirky misunderstandings.

Romantic comedies may offer a world that is nearly as fantastical as ones with dragons or aliens, but like most movies, there is usually a grain of truth. Everyone wants to find someone who loves them, warts and all, and while your love story might not have the sheen of perfection that comes with giant apartments and flawless hair, the emotional stakes ring true. The next time you’re either looking to cuddle up with your significant other for a movie night or want to swoon over the romantic ideal, check out these romcoms streaming on Netflix. You just might find a new favorite.

Universal Pictures

10. Definitely, Maybe (2008)

On the surface, Definitely, Maybe looks like a paint-by-numbers of rom-com cliches — opposites attracting, a precocious child, will-they-won’t-they tension — but it manages to subvert them all by showing something not often seen in the genre: what happens when a romance ends. Will Hayes (Ryan Reynolds) tries to explain to his daughter (Abigail Breslin) why his marriage imploded by telling the story of how he met her mother. By going back to the beginning of his romantic past, Will realizes that he may have another shot at something he thought that he lost. And yet in the midst of all these second chances at true love, Definitely, Maybe takes time to remind viewers that just because a love story doesn’t end in happily ever after doesn’t mean that it wasn’t real or worthwhile. Sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s okay.

Paramount

9. How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days (2003)

For the early aughts, Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson were synonymous with romantic comedy. Whether they were finding love together or with others, it was hard to find a silly love story without them. However, they were best together, and How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days is easily the height of their comedic courtship onscreen. When a journalist looking for her big break (Hudson) and an advertising guy trying to nab a big account (McConaughey) get caught up in a bet that they can romantically destroy the other, they surprise themselves by actually falling for the other person. Sure, they do horrible things to each other, but all is forgiven by the time the credits roll. Mock the premise all you want, but McConaughey and Hudson have undeniable chemistry.