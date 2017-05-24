The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Kino Lorber

Last Updated: May 24th

The sci-fi genre currently splits the difference between niche entertainment and the mainstream, providing diehard nerds and folks looking for a simple good time with a common ground on which they can unite and share in their enthusiasm. There was a time when tales of aliens, space travel, and robots were believed to be the strict province of four-eyed basement dwellers, but the truth is that everybody can find something to enjoy in the weird world of science fiction. The best sci-fi works in both universal truths and hyperspecific detail, using fantastical yet fully-realized worlds to tell stories about our own.

Netflix‘s selection of good sci fi movies isn’t exhaustive , and it errs mostly on the side of direct-to-video embarrassments, but there are still plenty of pictures worth exploring nestled among the sequels and paycheck-generators. Keep on scrolling for 10 of the best sci-fi movies on Netflix streaming to watch right now, taking you from the moon, to the farthest reaches of space, to the outer fringes of reality itself.

Related: The 10 Best Sci-Fi Shows On Netflix Right Now

10. A Trip To The Moon (1902)

Georges Meliés

This is square one for science fiction movies, the lab in which technical ingenuity first reacted with untethered imagination to open a portal to then-unthought-of worlds. French cinema wizard Georges Méliès magicked up hundreds of shorts during his illustrious career, and none was more beloved than this 12-minute space odyssey on the dark side of the moon. Audiences could scarcely believe their eyes at the minor miracles playing out onscreen, with fanciful alien critters vanishing in the blink of an eye; they had no understanding of the primitive special effects that lent this film its magic. They bore witness to the awesome birth of filmmaking-as-spectacle, where the prestidigitator behind the camera only allows his audience to see just what he wants them to.

Add To Netflix Queue