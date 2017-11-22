The 15 Best Stand-Up Specials On Netflix Right Now

Last Updated: November 22nd
The past few years have seen a rigorous expansion of comedy programming on streaming services of all shapes and sizes, but stand-up comedy is definitely getting its due after years of neglect. Hence why there are hundreds of titles in Netflix’s stand-up category (as of this writing). And while that seems like a lot, this total is constantly climbing with new licensing deals and private offerings being added on a regular basis. Even for budding comedy fans, there’s a lot of must-see specials to choose from.
To get acquainted with the burgeoning mix that Netflix includes with its streaming subscription, you can check out the 15 best stand-up specials currently available. These titles aren’t listed in any particular order, nor are they according to funniest stand-up, quality, duration, content or age. Rather, they’re meant to provide you with an adequate, inclusive representation of what’s available among the many other titles mentioned in the “Stand-up Comedy” category. Even so, they’re all really good and deserve enough of your time.
How does uproxx not have either Chappelle special?
The Rory Scovel and Hannibal Burress specials were awful. I didn’t laugh once. Had to turn Rory’s off. I would like to add–along with some of the others you guys have mentioned–the Sebastian Maniscalco special!!! I laughed so hard my sides hurt. He has a hilarious skit about people taking a selfie. He calls it taking a lonely. Gotta check it out!
sebastian’s a funny dude but i really don’t like his stage persona… it’s a little too “yeah, you eat that shit” for my tastes
First, I’d like to remind everyone that nowhere was John Mulaney’s “much-hyped sitcom” more much-hyped than right here on Uproxx. Second, Amy Schumer’s Leather Special MUST suck if not even Uproxx is willing to kiss its ass.
This list needs more Bill Burr. Wtf?
Seriously. There has to be a Bill Burr special in this list. Start with Let It Go, one of the greatest hours of comedy, and go from there. Genius.
This list is junk,not one Bill Burr special? All of his are at the top of the list,then Joe Rogan,Russell Peters,Tom Segura.Did you even watch one of these?
I see a ton of people already mentioned Tom Segura, but yeah, Completely Normal is one of my favorite sets ever … And I only watched it once, but I remember feeling very disappointed w The Comeback Kid. Except for his Clinton material, “cuz Bill NEVER forgets a bitch” cracked me up
Patton Oswalt’s special is a “Grem”? I don’t want to be that guy… really I don’t… but c’mon.. spellcheck.
Unless… [searches “grem” on google”]. Nope! definitely wrong.
Gary Gulman has 2 and they’re incredible: In This Economy and It’s About Time
Myq Kaplan has a special on Netflix that is at least as funny as any listed here.
And the bit in John Mulaney’s other one, New in Town, about going to the doctor for xanax and getting a prostate exam instead is one of the funniest standup bits I have ever heard.
love myq kaplan
I wouldn’t say he was left off the list, but ‘I’m Brent Morin’ is really funny, too. I’m biased, because I loved Undateable, but I think he deserves some attention.
Maybe… but I do recall that he and fellow Undateable Chris D’elia both had specials premiering at the same time, and Morin’s was definitely better.
You are missing Steve Byrne Champion.
You’re missing Tom Segura and Doug Stanhope’s Beer Hall Putsch.
Yo … if this was updated on June 22 – why is Ali Wong or Bo Burnham not on here? Also, TOM SEGURA.
I watched Jesselnik’s special, as well as Jen Kirkman’s this past weekend. Both made me laugh for completely different reasons…
Stanhope, man! Fuck Aziz Ansari.
Really? No love for Tom Segura? In my opinion, both of his specials (which are Netflix exclusives) are some of the best comedy hours around, let alone just on Netflix. Louis C.K. obviously makes it onto any list and John Mulaney is one of my new favorites, but Tom Segura can make me laugh way more than Mulaney and can go toe to toe with Louis anyday. And if Kyle Kinane ever releases a special on Netflix, half of these guys would never stack up.
This man gets it. How the hell is Segura not on the list?
No Bill Burr and recommends ethnic Dane Cook in Aziz Ansari.
Fail like is fail.
Murphy, CK, Burr, Jeffries & Stanhope > The rest of that list combined.
i love stand up specials, but 95% of the ones on Netflix, (not the classic Louis CK or Eddie Murphy ones) are just terrible
Sleepwalk With Me is better than My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend. Also, Brian Regan deserves a shoutout.
which Regan special is on netflix?
also, Doug Stanhope’s Beerhall Putsch is great.
Once upon a time Netflix had the vast majority of George Carlin’s HBO specials available for streaming, if anyone knows who to write / call / blow to make that happen again please let me know.
I think Lenny Bruce and Redd Foxx would stand to differ.
George Carlin was a comic genius. He was an original and an innovator of the modern stand up genre. It may not sound edgy now because he has been copied by so many comedians for the last 30 years, and since he has been dead for 8 years there is no new material. Carlin is in the top 5 greatest list of every comic on the planet.
Calling George Carlin a hack is like calling Stephen Hawking a dunce.
Carlin was a hack and he’s edgy to 13 year olds. You know why they call it the american dream?, religion is bullshit. Wow George you really know how to stick it to the man.
Carlin is god. I bet he’s down there now. Screaming up at us. And i think hes in pain
I would add Donald Glover’s Weirdo special as well. It’s full of great material that holds up on a rewatch.
Donald Glover could have been huge if he stuck with standup IMO; that’s where his true talent is. Good for him for pursuing his true passion though.
Dear Uproxx graphics department. It’s called feathering. Look in to it.
Future News: In February 2018, comedian Ralphie May finds this article and puts Uproxx on BLAST on his twitter.
Ralphie will still be alive in 2018???
Maron is a fantastic interviewer and his sitcom is decent enough to have on TV while you’re looking at your phone. But much like his WTF interview preambles, I find his standup insufferable.
I love almost everything Aziz Ansari does but I find almost all of his stand up unwatchable.
His stand-up is brutal. Can’t stand the guy….
eddie murphy’s specials are some of the best ever but bill burr is the fucking man, he might have surpassed ‘Louie on my list
Netflix just dropped like 4 Hannibal Buress specials the other day and not one gets a mention lol… Amazing.
@JoMose I only see the newest one, where are the other 3?
Thanks for this, Andrew. I love stand-up and the fact that you didn’t forget Bill Burr makes me happy.
Ol’ Billy beer gut justcheckininonya!!
No I’m still pissed. All 4 specials should basically be on here. To hell with variety.
Same- I scrolled until I saw Burr. My building rage immediately was turned into relief.