The 15 Best Stand-Up Specials On Netflix Right Now

Last Updated: November 22nd

The past few years have seen a rigorous expansion of comedy programming on streaming services of all shapes and sizes, but stand-up comedy is definitely getting its due after years of neglect. Hence why there are hundreds of titles in Netflix’s stand-up category (as of this writing). And while that seems like a lot, this total is constantly climbing with new licensing deals and private offerings being added on a regular basis. Even for budding comedy fans, there’s a lot of must-see specials to choose from.

To get acquainted with the burgeoning mix that Netflix includes with its streaming subscription, you can check out the 15 best stand-up specials currently available. These titles aren’t listed in any particular order, nor are they according to funniest stand-up, quality, duration, content or age. Rather, they’re meant to provide you with an adequate, inclusive representation of what’s available among the many other titles mentioned in the “Stand-up Comedy” category. Even so, they’re all really good and deserve enough of your time.

