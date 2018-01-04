The 5 Best War Movies On Netflix Right Now

Weinstein Company

Last Updated: January 4th

War films have long-captivated audiences, showcasing tales of both humanity’s cruelty and its nobility. There is no shortage of good military films on Netflix, ranging from Hollywood classics to modern, genre-bending pictures. Here are some of the best war movies on Netflix streaming right now.

Related: The 30 Best Movies On Netflix Right Now

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Longest Day (1962)

This episodic, black-and-white epic features another incredible ensemble cast, including John Wayne, Robert Mitchum, and Sean Connery, while telling the story of the D-Day invasion of Normandy Beach on June 6th, 1944, considered to be the turning point of WWII. Like Tora! Tora! Tora!, this film spans its perspective across the battle line, this time featuring U.S., British, and German productions, with all the respective actors speaking their native language on film — a rarity in film even today. It’s still considered one of the all-time great war movies, thanks to its grand vision and attention to detail.

Defiance (2008)

Set during the Nazi occupation of Belarus, Defiance stars Daniel Craig and Liev Schrieber as brothers Tuvia and Zus Bielski, who form a community, and later makeshift militia, with a group of Jews who are living out in the woods to avoid capture. Based on real events chronicled in Nechama Tec’s 1993 novel Defiance: The Bielski Partisans, the film was met with mixed reviews upon release, but it would eventually be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Score.

Add To Netflix Queue