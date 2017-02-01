Last Updated: February 1st
From the moment the bandit turned his gun toward the camera in 1903’s The Great Train Robbery, no genre of film has been more readily identified with quintessential American cinema than the Western. Though the popularity of classic Western movies waned in the late 1960s, today’s filmmakers still approach the genre with enthusiasm, breathing new life into these cinematic archetypes. Here’s a look at some of the best westerns on Netflix streaming right now.
I’d have had “The Wild Bunch” and “How the West Was Won” (in honor of Debbie Reynolds).
For those in The Netherlands: Once Upon a Time in the West is currently also playing in cinema at Eye in Amsterdam, until at least January 2nd. I once saw The Good, The Bad and The Ugly at a film festival, and damn was it worth it. These movies were made for the big screen.
How the hell is No Country For Old Men not on here? I’d also include The Good, The Bad, and The Weird and The Missing if this were my list.
“The director offered the starring role to a young Charles Bronson”… Lol he was like almost 50.
But…Silverado.
The Homesman is pretty chill
