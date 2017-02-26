Hollywood And More React To The Shocking Death Of Bill Paxton At 61

The loss of Bill Paxton would be a time of reflection at any point, but it stings a little more given the sudden nature of his passing. The Aliens star died due to complications from surgery on Sunday at the age of 61 and it shocked many across the internet. Paxton was not only a staple of classic films like Twister, Aliens, and Weird Science — with many using the hashtag #RIPChet to remember him and quoting his many lines as Hudson — but he was also an actor that could fill a multitude of varying roles with quality and strength. He could play an astronaut in Apollo 13 and then turn around to play a skeevy used car salesman in True Lies, with both turning out to be memorable performances.
To see his impact, look no further than the people he worked with and was admired by in Hollywood. There’s no shortage of praise from folks like Jamie Lee Curtis, Aaron Paul, and Rob Lowe:
I wonder if he gets a spot in the Oscars In Memoriam tonight.
He was the best part of True Lies.