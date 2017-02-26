Hollywood And More React To The Shocking Death Of Bill Paxton At 61

HBO

The loss of Bill Paxton would be a time of reflection at any point, but it stings a little more given the sudden nature of his passing. The Aliens star died due to complications from surgery on Sunday at the age of 61 and it shocked many across the internet. Paxton was not only a staple of classic films like Twister, Aliens, and Weird Science — with many using the hashtag #RIPChet to remember him and quoting his many lines as Hudson — but he was also an actor that could fill a multitude of varying roles with quality and strength. He could play an astronaut in Apollo 13 and then turn around to play a skeevy used car salesman in True Lies, with both turning out to be memorable performances.

My favourite #BillPaxton performance was in TRUE LIES. A wannabe spy who was really just a wimp trying his best to get laid. pic.twitter.com/P0hWMwIEXL — Martin White (@Film_Bookworm) February 26, 2017

To see his impact, look no further than the people he worked with and was admired by in Hollywood. There’s no shortage of praise from folks like Jamie Lee Curtis, Aaron Paul, and Rob Lowe:

Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ❤& support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton is 1of my favorite actors.I was able 2tell him so when we met yrs ago.Paxton was wonderful in everything he did. He inspired us. pic.twitter.com/hAXR9unvb6 — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 26, 2017

Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017