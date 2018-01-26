It’s been 27 years since Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, but the hope for a third Bill & Ted film has been kept alive in the hearts of fans. Starting with Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, the dimwitted but good-hearted heroes took a ride through space and time and earned a spot among cult classics. There has been a lot of starts and stops regarding a third film, but the creative minds behind it are all on board, including stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters.
In a new interview with Digital Spy, Ed Solomon, the cowriter of both Bill & Ted films, gave fans some new details of what the third film, currently titled Bill & Ted Face The Music, would look like.
“This is not, ‘Hey let’s all cash-in on the Bill & Ted thing for money’ – this is the opposite. This is, ‘We love these characters, they’ve been with us for our whole lives’ – Chris and me, and Alex and Keanu – and we wanted to visit them again as middle-aged men. We thought it would be really fun, and funny, and sweet.
“We really think there’s another movie to be done that is the opposite of cynical, that is actually made with love. [It’ll be] made with love and affection for the characters, and affection for the fans of Bill & Ted. All of us really want to give the people who love Bill & Ted, and people who haven’t even discovered Bill & Ted yet, a movie that is worthy of their affection. And we’re trying!”
