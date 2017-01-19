Everything We Know About The Justice League Movie

The Rock Is Getting His Own Solo DC Movie, ‘Black Adam’

01.19.17 1 hour ago

Shutterstock/DC Comics

The one constant for New Line’s DC Comics property Shazam! has, surprisingly, not been a director or a screenplay or even the hero, but Dwayne Johnson, the Rock himself, who has been excited to play anti-hero Black Adam, the nominal bad guy of the piece, for years now. And it looks like New Line has decided to just give one of the biggest box office draws in the world his own superhero movie.

Deadline is reporting that New Line is splitting Shazam! into two movies. The one featuring Billy Batson, who turns into the magic version of Superman whenever he says “Shazam!,” is still on the way, but there will also be a solo movie exploring the history and motivations of Black Adam. Black Adam, in the comics, is a bit more complicated than the snickering bad guy: He’s portrayed as more of an anti-hero, somebody who sees the world in shades of black and white and struggles to grasp moral greys, and is driven by the death of his family to protect his native nation of Khandaq. In other words, he’s Batman with Superman’s powers and a bit more moral complexity.

It’s worth noting New Line makes a lot of money by being in business with Johnson. Central Intelligence, his buddy-action movie with Kevin Hart, was a rare financial and creative bright spot in a tough summer for Hollywood, and Johnson’s next movie, an adaptation of the giant monster video game Rampage, is on the way for next year. Supposedly Shazam! is arriving in 2019, but we won’t be surprised if he takes a backseat to his own villain.

(via Deadline)

TAGSBlack Adamdc cinematic universeDC COMICSthe rock

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 3 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 6 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP